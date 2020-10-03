Azerbaijan presents list of destroyed military equipment of Armenia
On Oct. 2, the troops of the Azerbaijan Army, successfully advancing in the intended directions, took possession of new strongholds and carried out a cleanup of the territory from the Armenian armed forces.
During the combat operations, a significant amount of manpower, combat, and other equipment, as well as weapons of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed.
The total losses Armenian armed forces from September 27 to 08:00 pm on October 2 are as follows:
- up to 230 tanks and other armored vehicles;
- 250 artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars;
- 38 Air Defense means;
- 10 command-control and command-observation posts;
- 7 ammunition depots;
- more than 130 vehicles;
- 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.