Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Vladimir Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, APA reports.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I am stricken by the news of human casualties as a result of the explosion that occurred in the metro of St. Petersburg. We strongly condemn any actions directed against innocent civilians. On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to you, as well as to the families and friends of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to all those wounded," says the letter.

According to the latest information, 10 people were killed and 47 wounded in the explosion.

News.Az

News.Az