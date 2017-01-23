Azerbaijan president signs decree determining monthly allowance for IDPs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree determining monthly allowance for IDPs and those equal to them.

According to APA, the decree reads as follows:

“In order to ensure the targetability of the funds allocated from the state budget for the social protection of IDPs and those equal to them, and the simplification of delivery of these funds, based on the paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I take a decision that:

1. A monthly allowance of 36 manats shall be allocated for IDPs and those equal to them from 1 January 2017 on, instead of payments for food as well as communal and other services from the state budget for IDPs and those alike.

2. The Cabinet of Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

2.1. The contingent to which the monthly allowance prescribed in Part 1 of this decree and the procedure of payment shall be determined and reported to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

2.2. Proposals on adjusting the presidential acts to this decree shall be prepared within one month and submitted the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

2.3. Resolve other issues related to this decree.

3. The installation of meters in IDP populated areas shall be ensured by the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic, Azerishiq OJSC, and Azersu OJSC.

News.Az

News.Az