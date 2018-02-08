Azerbaijan prevents Armenian provocation at international exhibition in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another Armenian provocation on the international arena was prevented in the capital of Russia Moscow, where Prodexpo 2018 exhibition is being held.

The Azerbaijani Economy Ministry noticed the appeal of “Stepanakert cognac factory,” operating in the Armenia-occupied Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, for participation in the exhibition, the Ministry informed on February 7, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Subsequently, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) officially informed the exhibition organizer ExpoCentre OJSC that participation of an enterprise illegally operating in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is unacceptable and contrary to the norms of international law.

Thanks to the joint activities of the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, the participation of “Stepanakert Cognac Factory” in the exhibition was foiled.

News.Az

