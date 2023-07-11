Azerbaijan prevents attempt by illegal Armenian armed detachments to install long-term fortifications

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Khojaly, Khojavand and Kalbajar districts, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army units, the ministry stated.

News.Az