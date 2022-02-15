Azerbaijan prevents engineering work of members of illegal Armenian armed units: MoD
On February 15, members of illegal Armenian armed units were conducting engineering work under the guise of agricultural work on Azerbaijan's territory, where Russian peacekeepers were temporarily stationed, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan told News.Az.
"As a result of urgent measures taken by our units, these activities were immediately prevented," the ministry said.
