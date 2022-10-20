Azerbaijan prioritizes restoration of its liberated territories – Turkish MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The restoration and reconstruction of the country’s liberated territories is a priority for the Azerbaijani city, Abdullah Agar, a member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, told News.Az.

He was commenting on the inauguration of the Zangilan International Airport on Thursday.

The Turkish MP recalled that last year Azerbaijan commissioned the Fuzuli International Airport – the first airport in the liberated Karabakh region.

“The Zangilan International Airport has been inaugurated today. Both the Fuzuli and Zangilan airports are expensive projects,” he said.

Agar also pointed to the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijan is rebuilding the city of Shusha. All historical and cultural monuments destroyed by Armenia in Shusha are being restored,” he added.

He reiterated Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan in the restoration of its liberated territories.

A ceremony to inaugurate the Zangilan International Airport was held on Thursday. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening ceremony. Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the airport.

News.Az