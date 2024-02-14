Azerbaijan produces 2.4 billion kWh of electricity over past month

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to operational data for January, electricity production in Azerbaijan was 2401.6 million kWh, exports to 116.3 million kWh and imports to 19 million kWh, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.

“In January, electricity production from TPPs amounted to 2229.3 million kWh, and from Renewables, including hydropower to 172.3 million kWh with an increase of 77.2 million kWh,” the minister noted.

