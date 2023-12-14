Azerbaijan produces 492,000 barrels of crude oil per day in November

In November 2023, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 609,000 barrels, including 492,000 barrels’ crude oil and 117,000 barrels’ condensate, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

As part of the OPEC plus cooperation, Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33,000 barrels per day, and the quota for daily crude oil production is 684,000 barrels by the end of 2023.

Azerbaijan’s oil production quota under the OPEC deal for 2024 is 551,000 barrels per day.

