Azerbaijan produces 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day in May

Azerbaijan produces 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day in May

+ ↺ − 16 px

In May 2023, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 612,000 barrels, including 500,000 barrels of crude oil and 112,000 barrels of condensate, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

According to OPEC plus cooperation, Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33,000 barrels per day, and the quota for daily crude oil production is 684,000 barrels until the end of 2023.

News.Az