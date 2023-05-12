Azerbaijan produces 512,000 barrels of crude oil per day in April

In April 2023, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 626,000 barrels, including 512,000 barrels of crude oil and 114,000 barrels of condensate, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

According to the OPEC plus cooperation, Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33,000 barrels per day and the daily crude oil production maintained at 684,000 barrels.

