Azerbaijan produces 531,000 barrels of crude oil per day in February

In February 2023, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 648,000 barrels, including 531,000 barrels' crude oil and 117,000 barrels' condensate, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

According to the new commitments of the participating countries of the Declaration of Cooperation, Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33,000 barrels per day and the daily crude oil production is maintained at 684,000 barrels.

News.Az