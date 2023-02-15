Azerbaijan produces 533,000 barrels of crude oil per day in January 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January 2023, the daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan totaled 652,000 barrels, including 533,000 barrels of crude oil and 119,000 barrels of condensate, the country's Energy Ministry told News.Az.

According to the new commitments of the participating countries of the Declaration of Cooperation, Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33,000 barrels per day and the daily crude oil production is maintained at 684,000 barrels.

News.Az