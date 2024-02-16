Azerbaijan produces 598,000 barrels of crude oil per day over past month

Azerbaijan produces 598,000 barrels of crude oil per day over past month

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January 2024, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 598,000 barrels, including 474,000 barrels of crude oil and 124,000 barrels of condensate, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

Azerbaijan's oil production quota under the OPEC deal for 2024 is 551,000 barrels per day.

News.Az