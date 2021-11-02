Azerbaijan produces documentary on liberation of Shusha (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The documentary film “Shusha, you are free!” co-produced by Baku Media Center and Salnamafilm studio with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, will be shown on the eve of Victory Day, which will be marked on November 8, 2021, News.Az reports.

The film viewers will be able to learn interesting details of the 'Shusha operation'.

The documentary also contains interviews with Azerbaijani valiant soldiers and officers - participants of the operation and exclusive footage taken during the battles for the city of Shusha.

News.Az