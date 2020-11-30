Azerbaijan produces video about must-see sights in Shusha (VIDEO)

Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency has produced a promotional video featuring must-see sights in the country’s city of Shusha liberated from occupation.

“Thanks to its nature, history, culture and architecture, the city of Shusha is a tourist center of Karabakh. We present video footage featuring must-see sights in Shusha, which was liberated from the occupation by the glorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief,” Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, wrote on his Facebook page.

News.Az presents the video.


