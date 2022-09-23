Azerbaijan promotes its tourism potential in Poland, Czech Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board has held a number of presentations in Poland and the Czech Republic to promote country’s tourism potential.

About 15 tourism companies from Azerbaijan representing the tourism industry participated in the events held in Warsaw, Krakow and Prague cities to expand cooperation with partners, News.Az reports citing the board's press service.

The events, held in Poland, highlighted Azerbaijan’s rich tourism potential, as well as the Polish heritage in the country, many historical and architectural monuments built by Polish architects in Baku, Shamakhi, Ganja, Gusar and Zagatala, as well as famous Poles who lived and worked in Azerbaijan.

The presentations, held in Warsaw and Krakow, featured B2B (Business-to-Business) format meetings between the tourism companies representing Azerbaijan and Poland.

The event, organized in Prague, included meetings in a business format between industry representatives from both countries, during which Czech tour operators and travel agents were informed about tourism products available in Azerbaijan, direct flights between the countries, as well as the procedures for obtaining electronic visas.

The event provided detailed information about Azerbaijan's winter tourism opportunities, services provided by mountain-ski centers, mountain-walking routes, and "Slow Food" travel route. The attendees also tasted different Azerbaijani wines.

News.Az