Azerbaijan promotes its tourism potential in Türkiye

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board has presented the country’s tourism potential at the event held in Istanbul with the participation of about 50 representatives of travel and tourism agencies of Türkiye, including media representatives, News.Az reports.

The event featured a presentation on Azerbaijan's winter tourism destinations, business tourism opportunities, rich historical and cultural heritage, and gastronomic tourism potential.

Chairman of the Board of the Association of Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies Goydeniz Gahramanov and Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association Gunay Saglam also participated in the event to discuss expansion of cooperation with the Turkish tourism industry.

