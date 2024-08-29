Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in CIS countries - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

From August 22 to 29, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) organized a series of promotional events in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Astana (Kazakhstan), Moscow and St. Petersburg (Russia), and Minsk (Belarus), highlighting Azerbaijan's tourism potential.

The promotional events were attended by 14 Azerbaijani partners, including the Shahdag Tourism Center, representing the country alongside ATB.During the B2B (Business-to-Business) meetings aimed at establishing and expanding bilateral relations, comprehensive information was presented about Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities, including Baku and the country's regions, as well as summer and winter seasons.Moreover, representatives of the foreign tourism industry were provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan's existing health tourism facilities and therapeutic resorts, ski resorts, and other tourism products.Overall, 527,785 tourists from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus visited Azerbaijan from January through July 2024, representing an increase of more than 20% compared to the same period last year.

