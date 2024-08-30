Azerbaijan proposes new initiatives to boost OIC potential: Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov attended the 50th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé, on August 29-30.

Speaking at the session, Elnur Mammadov provided an insight into the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the post-conflict period, highlighting the provocative steps of the official Yerevan that hinder this process and ongoing mine threats.The deputy minister underscored that Azerbaijan actively works for establishing peace and interstate relations that would pave the way for full-fledged regional normalization and cooperation, and ensure lasting stability in the region.Highlighting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year, Elnur Mammadov described it as a landmark event for Azerbaijan. He assured that the country would do its utmost to mobilize the international community in advancing the global climate agenda.Elnur Mammadov also mentioned the new ideas and initiatives put forth by Azerbaijan to enhance the OIC potential, one of which is the establishment of an OIC Labor Center.The session concluded with the adoption of four resolutions proposed by Azerbaijan. These resolutions condemned Armenia's nearly 30-year policy of occupation and aggression, expressed support for Azerbaijan's efforts to address the aftermath of the conflict, and urged the international community to recognize the 1992 Khojaly massacre as genocide, a crime against humanity, and a war crime.

News.Az