Azerbaijan proved the absence of fire points in the village of Alkhanly

On July 6, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the Prosecutor General's Office and the Executive Authority of the Fizuli region organized a trip of Military Attachés accredited in Azerbaijan and representatives of foreign mass media to the village of Alkhanly of Fizuli region, where as a result of the shelling by armed units of Armenia two peaceful villagers were killed.

They were presented evidences of the absence of fire points and units of the Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces in the area.

The Ministry of Defense informs that the Military Attachés and media representatives on the spot were convinced that there are no headquarters and fire points of the units of the Armed Forces in the village.

This fact once more indicates that the main target of the Armenian side was peaceful population of Azerbaijan. Information spread by the Armenian side allegedly about the presence of military units in the village is misinformation and untruth.

