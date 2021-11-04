Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries – president

As a country chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan has provided financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries and delivered free vaccine doses to a number of states, said President Ilham Aliyev as he made an opening speech at the 8th Global Baku Forum.

The head of state reminded that Azerbaijan has also donated $10 million to the World Health Organization as a donor.

“These steps, as well as the responsible approach of the world's leading countries, could have contributed to resolving the issue,” President Aliyev added.

