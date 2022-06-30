Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian support to over 80 countries during pandemic – President Aliyev
Politics
Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in NAM coincided with COVID-19, and the country was one of the countries which actively played a role on the international arena in combating this disease, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network on Thursday, News.Az reports.
The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has provided financial and humanitarian support to more than 80 countries during the pandemic.