Azerbaijan provides $5M to WHO in fight against COVID-19

Azerbaijan provides $5M to WHO in fight against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has signed a donor agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) on $5-million contribution to support global efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, said Ambassador Vaqif Sadiqov, the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

The agreement was signed by Vaqif Sadiqov and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“I’m honored to have signed today a donor agreement with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on 5 mln USD contribution of Azerbaijan to support global efforts to fight COVID19. Real solidarity in action and not empty words in public is what the world is in dire need for today. Today and tomorrow,” the diplomat tweeted Friday.

Honored to have signed today a donor agreement with @WHO DG @DrTedros on 5 mln USD contribution of Azerbaijan to support global efforts to fight #COVID19. Real solidarity in action and not empty words in public is what the world is in dire need for today. Today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wtODDvfxaC — Vaqif Sadıqov (@VaqifS) March 13, 2020

Hailing Azerbaijan’s contribution, WHO Director General Ghebreyesus stressed that such global solidarity is vital for strengthening healthcare services for people needing treatment for & helping healthworkers perform their vital duties.

Delighted to finalize Azerbaijan’s $5-million contribution to the COVID-19 response with Ambassador Vaqif Sadiqov. Such global solidarity is vital for strengthening healthcare services for people needing treatment for & helping healthworkers perform their vital duties,” the WHO chief wrote on Twitter.

Delighted to finalize #Azerbaijan’s US$5m contribution to @WHO for the #COVID19 response with Ambassador @VaqifS. Such global solidarity is vital for strengthening healthcare services for people needing treatment for & helping #healthworkers perform their vital duties. pic.twitter.com/UawKm0StnJ — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 13, 2020

The global death toll from the coronavirus is now over 4,900, with more than 134,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak "a pandemic."

News.Az

News.Az