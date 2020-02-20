Azerbaijan provides assistance to Antigua and Barbuda

Azerbaijan provides assistance to Antigua and Barbuda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan provided assistance to Antigua and Barbuda, composed of medical supplies.

The assistance was provided upon the request of upon the request of Antigua and Barbuda, through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The items were handed over by Tahir Taghizade, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK, to Karen-Mae Hill, High Commissioner of Antigua and Barbuda.

Expressing her sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani people, the high commissioner noted that Antigua and Barbuda is committed to further developing diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az