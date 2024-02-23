Azerbaijan provides benefits for entrepreneurs engaged in construction in liberated territories

Entrepreneurs involved in the construction of residential areas in the liberated Azerbaijani territories will receive subsidies.

This is reflected in the amendments approved by President Ilham Aliyev to the "Procedure for granting subsidies for accrued interest on manat loans taken out by entrepreneurs", News.Az reports.

According to the amendments, a subsidy amounting to 10 percentage points of the annual interest rate on the loan will be granted to entrepreneurs engaged in the construction of residential premises in the territories liberated from occupation.

