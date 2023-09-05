Azerbaijan provides free passage for Karabakh’s Armenian residents via Lachin border checkpoint

The free passage of people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region through the Lachin border checkpoint continues.

On September 5, a total of 29 people on 9 vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) passed through the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus, News.Az reports.

Of these, four were ICRC employees, 9 drivers, 9 patients, 6 attendants and 1 medical worker.

This once again shows that Armenia’s claims on the “blockade” of the Lachin road are unfounded. The Lachin border checkpoint is open for humanitarian purposes.

