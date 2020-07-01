Azerbaijan provides humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan allocated $300,000 of humanitarian assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in a bid to support the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Palestine, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The financial aid was provided in response to the letter addressed by Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen.

The ministry stressed that now there is a need to provide humanitarian aid to Palestine due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences.

