Azerbaijan provides humanitarian assistance to Yemen

Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated $25,000 in order to provide humanitarian assistance to Yemen, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani government has provided the assistance in response to the letter on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen, which was jointly sent by UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock and Abdallah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSC).

The humanitarian assistance will be transferred to the crisis-affected people of Yemen through the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

According to UN estimates, in Yemen which is faced with the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe, 24 million people (80% of the population) need help, 250 thousand people suffer from hunger. Various types of dangerous diseases are spreading in the country with about 3.3 million IDPs. The UN calls on the member states and international organizations to provide the necessary assistance to Yemen, which needs $ 2 billion in funds this year to meet humanitarian needs, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

News.Az