Azerbaijan provides support for conflict-affected Ukrainian children

As many as 60 socially vulnerable children brought to Azerbaijan from the conflict zone in Ukraine were provided with necessary support, Vugar Behbudov, Chairman of the Board of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, said at a press conference on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The support was provided within the framework of the "Implementation of Initiatives for Sustainable Leisure Activities of Vulnerable Groups" project.

“Social initiatives have been executed in collaboration with 34 non-governmental organizations and three individuals. The goal is to empower those requiring social services related to the agency's focus areas, enabling them to actively engage in society on an equal footing with their peers,” the chairman said.

“The initiative aimed at preventing children from entering state children's centers and facilitating access to social services for families in challenging circumstances successfully provided social services to 630 children across 21 cities and districts. This was achieved through the implementation of the daycare center services project,” Behbudov added.

News.Az