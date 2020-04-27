Azerbaijan provides targeted social assistance to 82,000 families

+ ↺ − 16 px

From April 1 to date, the number of people who received targeted social assistance in Azerbaijan has increased by 12,000 families to 82,000, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population reported.

Meanwhile, the number of family members who received social assistance this month increased by 50,000 and currently stands at 340,000 people. The average monthly amount of social assistance for each family continues to grow, reaching 222 manat ($130.5).

As the ministry noted, the support was also provided to low-income families whose term for receiving targeted state social assistance during the special quarantine regime has expired. The term for the provision of this assistance to them has been extended to one month following the end of the quarantine regime.

News.Az

