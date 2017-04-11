Azerbaijan publicizes list of non-smoking places

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has published the list of places where smoking will be prohibited.

This is according to revised bill restricting the use of tobacco products.



Article 10 of the bill specifies the following non-smoking places:



- Education and nurturing institutions and their territories;



- Health care, rehabilitation and sanatorium-and-spa institutions and their territories (with the exception of open spaces and special closed places. The requirements for such locations will be determined by the relevant executive authority);



- All enterprises, institutions and organizations irrespective of their type of ownership and organizational-legal form (with the exception of open spaces and special closed places);



- sports venues and other areas for public events;



- Restaurants, cafes, bars, including the public catering facilities (with the exception of open spaces and special closed places)



- Trade facilities;



- Household objects;



- Social service facilities;



- Means of positioning;



- Theaters and cinemas, circus buildings, exhibition halls, reading rooms, libraries, museums and other cultural facilities;



- Children's playgrounds;



- closed surface and underground pedestrian crossings;



- Buses running on regular inter-city (intra-district), long distance (inter-district) and international routes, cars and taxis



- Vestibules, crossings, platforms and carriages at subway stations;



- Air transport, railway trains (except for specially designated areas). Water transport (except for specially designated areas);



- administrative buildings of airports and ports, except for especially designated areas, railway stations, bus terminals and bus stops;



- Inside elevators and multi-family residential buildings;



- Payphones;



- Petrol stations, as well as buildings and facilities storing flammable substances;



Owners of all kinds of enterprises, institutions and organizations irrespective of their type of ownership and organizational-legal form must ban smoking at their facilities except for special places for smoking and ensure that there is a “No smoking” sign. Places designated for smoking must correspond to sanitarian-hygienic norms.



The revised bill will be submitted for a parliamentary discussion on April 14.

