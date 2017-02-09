Azerbaijan publishes 2017 oil production forecast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Predictive volume of oil production in Azerbaijan is set at 40 mln tons in 2017.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Energy that 32.3 million tons were delivered by the Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) and "Shahdeniz" consortiums. Volume of production by SOCAR is projected at 7.7 mln tons this year.

Notably, oil production in Azerbaijan in 2016 amounted to 41.035 mln tons, including 31.02 mln tons by AIOC (ACG block), 2.5 mln tons - "Shahdeniz", 7,5 mln tons -SOCAR.

