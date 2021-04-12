Azerbaijan publishes latest data on COVID-vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 100 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.12, according to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 14 citizens, and the second one to 86 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,177,187 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 758,289 people, and the second - by 418,898 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

