Azerbaijan publishes latest data on demining ops in its liberated lands
- 14 Jun 2021 17:40
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has disseminated information on the demining operations carried out in the country’s liberated territories since June 7.
Reportedly, 596 anti-personnel and 54 anti-tank mines, as well as 144 unexploded ordnances were found from June 7 through June 12.
Last week, the agency cleared 11.6 hectares from mines and unexploded ordnance.