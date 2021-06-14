Azerbaijan publishes latest data on demining ops in its liberated lands

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has disseminated information on the demining operations carried out in the country’s liberated territories since June 7.

Reportedly, 596 anti-personnel and 54 anti-tank mines, as well as 144 unexploded ordnances were found from June 7 through June 12.

Last week, the agency cleared 11.6 hectares from mines and unexploded ordnance.

News.Az