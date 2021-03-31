Azerbaijan publishes latest data on demining work in liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 3,660,632 square meters of area in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, according to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

As reported, 471 unexploded ordnance, 527 antipersonnel, 540 anti-tank mines, 130 anti-tank mine fuses were found.

“During the period of urgent operations, the Agency received 264 calls. As a result, 2,167 unexploded ordnance, 4,224 antipersonnel, 1,181 anti-tank mine, 2,064 fuses, 567 unexploded ordnance and their fragments, and 300 "bombs" were found,” the ANAMA said.

News.Az