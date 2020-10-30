Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan puts high-ranking Armenian officials on int’l wanted list

Four high-ranking Armenian officials who ordered to commit terror acts against the Azerbaijani civilians have been put on the international wanted list, said Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev. 

Aliyev made the remarks Friday during a briefing at the General Prosecutor's Office.

“The Azerbaijani investigative bodies filed criminal cases against the representative of Armenia, who declared himself "president" of the "NKR" Arayik Harutyunyan, his assistant David Babayan, "minister of defense" of the fictitious regime Jalal Harutyunyan and MP Arman Babajanyan,” the Azerbaijani prosecutor general said.

"They are accused of committing war crimes, a decision was made to bring them to the investigation,” the Azerbaijani prosecutor general said. “The Azerbaijani court also made a decision to arrest these individuals, Interpol was informed about it.”


