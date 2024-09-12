Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Qatar to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Hamad Saad Al-Hajiri, News.Az reports via the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov congratulated Ambassador Al-Hajiri on his new role and wished him success in his duties.The discussions covered various aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar, future plans, and the current regional situation.The meeting highlighted the robust cooperation between the two nations across political, economic, trade, educational, and humanitarian sectors. It was noted that the coming days will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar.Minister Bayramov emphasized the importance of utilizing various mechanisms to further enhance cooperation, including political consultations and the opportunities presented by the Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Qatar.The mutual benefits of cooperation within regional and international organizations were also underscored, along with new opportunities arising from Azerbaijan’s upcoming presidency of the 29th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 29).The minister briefed the Ambassador on the resolution of the regional conflict, the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, ongoing post-conflict recovery efforts, and the normalization process with Armenia.Ambassador Mohammed Hamad Saad Al-Hajiri expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and congratulations, affirming his commitment to advancing the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar.The meeting also included discussions on other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az