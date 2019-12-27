Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss cooperation prospects
Azerbaijan and Qatar have discussed the ways of developing the bilateral cooperation, as Azerbaijani ambassador Rashad Ismayilov met with Qatar`s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al-Thani.
The ambassador highlighted the efforts to expand relations between the two countries.
Azerbaijan and Qatar agreed to develop economic relations, increase trade and expand investment cooperation.
