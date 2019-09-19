Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani ambassador to the State of Qatar Rashad Ismayilov has met with country`s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi to explore prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two countries, AzerTag reports.

The ambassador presented “The 100th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan” medal to the Qatari state minister who thanked the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the decoration.

News.Az

