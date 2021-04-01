Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss opportunities for cooperation in defense industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to the State of Qatar Rashad Ismayilov has met with Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Barzan Holdings Nasser Hassan Al-Naimi to discuss the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense industry.

The ambassador highlighted the activities of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry, as well as Azerbaijan’s brilliant victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

News.Az

