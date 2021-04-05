Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss ways of developing educational cooperation
Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to the State of Qatar Rashad Ismayilov has met with Qatari Minister of Education and Higher Education Mohammed bin Abdul Wahid Al Hammadi.
The sides discussed the ways of developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.