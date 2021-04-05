Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss ways of developing educational cooperation

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss ways of developing educational cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to the State of Qatar Rashad Ismayilov has met with Qatari Minister of Education and Higher Education Mohammed bin Abdul Wahid Al Hammadi.

The sides discussed the ways of developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      