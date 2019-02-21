Azerbaijan-Qatar joint committee holds second meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Qatar-Azerbaijan joint intergovernmental trade-economic and technical committee held Wednesday their second meeting, amidst a friendly atmosphere reflecting a joint commitment to developing bilateral relations, the Qatari Foreign Minister said in a statement.

The Qatari side was chaired by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Azerbaijani side was chaired by HE Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the positive outcomes of the committee's first meeting in terms of enhancing bilateral ties. His Excellency noted that the current year coincides with the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties. His Excellency said that the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Azerbaijan in 2016, and the visit of HE President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the State of Qatar in 2017 contributed to enhancing bilateral relations and to increasing bilateral cooperation.

His Excellency praised the Republic of Azerbaijan's active participation in the International Products Exhibition and Conference (IPEC), which took place in Doha last October.

For his part, HE the Minister of Emergency Situations praised the noticeable development in bilateral ties. His Excellency highlighted the role of high-level visits in enhancing them, noting that the those visits saw the signing of a large number of bilateral agreements. His Excellency added that joint companies also contributed to increasing trade and opening up further scope for cooperation.

The meeting focused on enhancing trade volume and exchanging visits between delegations, commerce chambers, businessmen, and the private sector, in addition to organizing joint trade events for Small and Medium Enterprises.

At the conclusion of the second meeting of the intergovernmental trade-economic and technical committee, the meeting's minutes were signed.

It is worth mentioning that the first session of the Committee held in Baku on 31 January 2017 witnessed many achievements, the most important of which is to contribute to the success of the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the State of Qatar, in addition to exempting nationals of the two countries from obtaining visa before visiting the other country, and the resulting increase in the number of tourists visiting the two countries, the strengthening of cooperation in cultural and education fields, as well as increasing trade volume.

The committee was established in the frameworks of an agreement in that regard signed between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan that was signed in Baku on March 8 of 2016.

