Azerbaijan, Qatar’s Nebras Power discuss prospects for cooperation

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov discussed the prospects for attracting investments in the energy sector with Qatari company Nebras Power, News.Az reports.

"Our joint plans with Nebras Power create opportunities for the development of our energy cooperation with Qatar and attracting investments in the energy sector," the Azerbaijani minister tweeted.

Shahbazov is on a visit to Qatar at the invitation of Qatari State Minister of Energy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi. The Azerbaijani minister will attend the ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

