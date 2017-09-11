Azerbaijan Railways to shift to enhanced mode of operation on September 15

Azerbaijan Railways to shift to enhanced mode of operation on September 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is to shift to an enhanced mode of operation.

According to abc.az, the company reports that the transition to a strengthened mode of operation is in connection with the beginning of the next academic year and the expectation of a growing flow of passengers.

"The intensified mode of work will be applied on September 15," the report says.

News.Az

News.Az