Azerbaijan Railways to shift to enhanced mode of operation on September 15

Azerbaijan Railways to shift to enhanced mode of operation on September 15

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is to shift to an enhanced mode of operation.

According to abc.az, the company reports that the transition to a strengthened mode of operation is in connection with the beginning of the next academic year and the expectation of a growing flow of passengers.

"The intensified mode of work will be applied on September 15," the report says.

News.Az


