Azerbaijan Railways to shift to enhanced mode of operation on September 15
- 11 Sep 2017 13:15
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is to shift to an enhanced mode of operation.
According to abc.az, the company reports that the transition to a strengthened mode of operation is in connection with the beginning of the next academic year and the expectation of a growing flow of passengers.
"The intensified mode of work will be applied on September 15," the report says.
