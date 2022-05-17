Azerbaijan raises mine problem in its liberated lands at ECO Parliamentary Assembly

Azerbaijan raises mine problem in its liberated lands at ECO Parliamentary Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Landmines are a major impediment to the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani lands, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament.

She made the remarks at the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Baku on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The speaker said Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-contaminated countries.

As for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Speaker Gafarova said: “Armenia has stated that it accepts Azerbaijan’s peace treaty proposal. However, Armenia is avoiding taking real steps to that end.”

News.Az