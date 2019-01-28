Azerbaijan ranks 10th among countries with lowest price of gasoline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global Petrol Prices included Azerbaijan in Top 10 of countries with the lowest gasoline prices.

According to the Organization’s report on 21 January, the average price of gasoline worldwide is $1.09 per liter. There is a significant difference in these prices between different countries. Generally, rich countries have higher prices, and poor countries and countries that produce and export oil have much lower prices. The only exception is the United States, an economically developed country with low gasoline prices. The difference in price in different countries is due to different taxes and subsidies for gasoline. All countries have access to the same oil price in international markets but pay different taxes. As a result, the price of gasoline is different.

The report says that the cheapest gasoline is in Venezuela - $0.01 and the most expensive is in Zimbabwe - $3.31 per liter. Top 10 also consists of Sudan - $0.13, Iran - $0.29, Kuwait - $0.34, Algeria - $0.35, Nigeria –$0.40, Turkmenistan - $0.43, Egypt - $0.43, Qatar - $0.43 per litre. Azerbaijan ranks 10 with gasoline price of $0.47 per liter.

News.Az

News.Az