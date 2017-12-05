Azerbaijan ranks 11th in list of most militarized countries in the world

Azerbaijan ranks 11th in list of most militarized countries in the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bonn International Center for Conversion (BICC) published a global militarization index 2017, Report informs referring to the Center.

Azerbaijan took eleventh place in the ranking shifted down by 2 places compared to last year (9th place in 2016).

Armenia took the third place, Russia - 4th, Iran – 22nd, Georgia – 55th.

Israel named the most militarized state, the second place is given to Singapore. South Korea took fifth place in the ranking.

Kuwait, Jordan, Cyprus, Greece and Brunei also included in the Top 10 ranking.

Azerbaijan also ranked fifth among 10 most militarized countries in Europe.

The center noted that due to the protracted conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to invest huge resources in their armed forces.

Ranking authors conduct a similar research annually since 1990. They estimate one hundred and fifty countries around the world on a number of parameters: the cost of the military sphere as a percentage of GDP, the number of people employed in this sector, and number of heavy weapons in the country in proportion to population.

The report is compiled on the basis of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute data (SIPRI), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the BICC.

News.Az

News.Az