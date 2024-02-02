Azerbaijan ranks 12th in National Cyber Security Index

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has secured the 12th position with 66.67 points among 31 countries assessed across 49 different indicators, as per the National Cyber Security Index`s new evaluation criteria implemented since September 2023.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan has climbed 36 spots to rank 50th among 176 countries in the National Cyber Security Index, a global live index managed and developed by E-Governance Academy Foundation of Estonia. This index measures countries` preparedness to combat cyber threats and handle cyber incidents, said the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA), News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The successful initiatives undertaken in digital development and cyber security in Azerbaijan have contributed to the country’s enhanced global standing in cyber security-related indicators.

News.Az