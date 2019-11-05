Azerbaijan ranks 24th in world in financing of SMEs

Azerbaijan ranked 24th out of 141 countries on the indicator “Financing of SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises),” Trend reports referring to the Global Com

Thus, in 2019, Azerbaijan left behind such developed countries as Denmark (25th place), Canada (27th place), Iceland (28th place), Belgium (30th place), Singapore (32nd place) in terms of financing of SMEs.

Azerbaijan leads in this indicator against the background of its neighboring countries. Turkey ranked 63rd on this indicator, Georgia - 83rd, Russia - 118th and Iran - 126th.

Such countries as the US (second place), Hong Kong (third place), Taiwan (fifth place), Singapore (sixth place) and others were ahead of Azerbaijan.

Finland took the first place in the ranking on this indicator, and the Republic of Haiti took the last place (141st).

In general, in the Global Competitiveness Index, Azerbaijan took 58th place among 141 countries. Thus, the country climbed up 11 steps in 2019, 2.7 points more (gaining 62.7 points).

The Global Competitiveness Index is a global study and the accompanying ranking of countries in terms of economic competitiveness, compiled annually by the World Economic Forum.

